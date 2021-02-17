FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED

Sand doesn't provide much stability. This is a problem if you're trying to advance the ball a long way, especially when precision is required.
Fairway bunker shots can strike the fear of the Almighty into some people but, in reality, they're actually pretty straightforward. You just need to nail the fundamentals.
In this video, bunkered's very own PGA professional, Cameron Adam, provides you with all the information you need to conquer this shot