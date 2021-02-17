search
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam17 February, 2021
Fairway bunkers Bunker Play Golf Lessons Golf Tips Golf drills ball striking

FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam17 February, 2021
Fairway bunkers Bunker Play Golf Lessons Golf Tips Golf drills ball striking

Sand doesn't provide much stability. This is a problem if you're trying to advance the ball a long way, especially when precision is required.

Fairway bunker shots can strike the fear of the Almighty into some people but, in reality, they're actually pretty straightforward. You just need to nail the fundamentals.

• Patrick Cantlay on hot run of form

• Learn from Daniel Berger's swing

 In this video, bunkered's very own PGA professional, Cameron Adam, provides you with all the information you need to conquer this shot

