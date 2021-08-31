FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting

If you want the best iron for your game, you need a custom fitting.
bunkered's own PGA professional (@cameronadamgolf) hasn't been fitted for a set of irons in over six years.
In an attempt to take advantage of some modern tech, Cameron tested out the latest Apex range at the Callaway Performance Centre at the St Andrews Links Academy.
Check out the video to see the dramatic increases in distance and accuracy that can be achieved with an iron that is setup up perfectly for his swing.