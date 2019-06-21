FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance

Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

In this episode (Ep 2), our man Steve Johnston gives each of the four participants their first lessons of the series.

Darren, who is fairly new to game, is a classic example of someone that tries to help the ball up into the air. All of his weight is on his back foot after impact. Not good.



• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

Gordon is the ‘yoyo’ man. His fundamentals are solid but he struggles to maintain his height and spine angle throughout the swing.

Ross’s grip is more than a tad strong so, unsurprisingly, he has a tendency to hook the ball way too often

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"



Finally, Allan, like many golfers, struggles with an in-to-out swing path, meaning he both slices and pulls his shots.

Can Steve fix these issues and start our men on the road to lower scores?

• Callaway Apex 19 irons - FIRST LOOK!



Watch the video to see how our four golfers got on with Steve and you might be able to pick up some useful advice as well.