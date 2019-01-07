FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers

The Callaway Epic Flash and Epic Flash Sub Zero drivers have landed – and, in an industry first, they’ve been engineered using Artificial Intelligence.
It defies previously held conventions of driver face design to deliver a significant ball speed boost for a noticeable distance increase when you make solid contact, helping make your longest drives go even longer.
In this video we dive into why the Epic Flash is the longest driver Callaway has ever produced.