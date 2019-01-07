search
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers

FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2019
Callaway Callaway Epic Flash Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Artificial Intelligence New Gear Drivers Fairway Woods Review Video

The Callaway Epic Flash and Epic Flash Sub Zero drivers have landed – and, in an industry first, they’ve been engineered using Artificial Intelligence.

The Callaway Epic Flash and Epic Flash Sub Zero drivers have landed – and, in an industry first, they’ve been engineered using Artificial Intelligence.

• Callaway Epic Flash fairway woods – FIRST LOOK!

That’s right, the new Epic Flash drivers employ a radical new face design called 'Flash Face' to help every golfer get more ball speed for more distance.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

It defies previously held conventions of driver face design to deliver a significant ball speed boost for a noticeable distance increase when you make solid contact, helping make your longest drives go even longer.

• What is Callaway's Flash Face and how does it work?

In this video we dive into why the Epic Flash is the longest driver Callaway has ever produced.

