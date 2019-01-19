search
FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

By David Cunninghame18 January, 2019
Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK Cobra King F9 Cobra Golf Drivers Fairway Woods Hybrids Review Video

The new Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK drivers and fairways feature innovative design technologies that combine to optimise the clubhead’s aerodynamics, while delivering a low centre-of-gravity (CG).

Cobra believes its F9 metalwoods represent a real breakthrough in this club category thanks to SPEEDBACK Technology, which Cobra says for first time in golf, successfully combines a highly aerodynamic clubhead shape with low CG.

• FIRST LOOK - Cobra introduces revolutionary KING F9 SPEEDBACK range

The combination of an efficient aerodynamic shape and an engineered weight structure on the sole improves club speed while maintaining a low, deep CG to create the most efficient transfer of energy to the ball.

• Bryson DeChambeau wins using new Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

To create this more aerodynamic SPEEDBACK shape, Cobra engineers raised the perimeter skirt, aft (tail) and crown, and rounded the leading edges to reduce drag and improve speed and stability. These performance technologies and design innovations delivers a truly “AEROFICIENT” driver.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

It makes SPEEDBACK a game-changing advancement in the way a driver is engineered.

