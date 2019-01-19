FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

The new Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK drivers and fairways feature innovative design technologies that combine to optimise the clubhead’s aerodynamics, while delivering a low centre-of-gravity (CG).
Cobra believes its F9 metalwoods represent a real breakthrough in this club category thanks to SPEEDBACK Technology, which Cobra says for first time in golf, successfully combines a highly aerodynamic clubhead shape with low CG.
The combination of an efficient aerodynamic shape and an engineered weight structure on the sole improves club speed while maintaining a low, deep CG to create the most efficient transfer of energy to the ball.
To create this more aerodynamic SPEEDBACK shape, Cobra engineers raised the perimeter skirt, aft (tail) and crown, and rounded the leading edges to reduce drag and improve speed and stability. These performance technologies and design innovations delivers a truly “AEROFICIENT” driver.
It makes SPEEDBACK a game-changing advancement in the way a driver is engineered.