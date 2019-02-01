search
FIRST REVIEW! FootJoy Fury shoes

FIRST REVIEW! FootJoy Fury shoes

By David Cunninghame29 January, 2019
FIRST REVIEW! FootJoy Fury shoes

By David Cunninghame29 January, 2019
FootJoy, the No.1 shoe in golf, has this morning unleashed the Fury - quite literally!

The FootJoy Fury is the latest addition to the brand's performance line-up and combines an eye-catching athletic style with the most feature-laden package in its class.

• FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering

All this adds up to a shoe that has been designed, developed and engineered to deliver all-around comfort and performance.

• Titleist unveils faster 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x

• Titleist dominates at Sony Open

Designed from the inside-out, the Fury features FJ's proprietary TruFIT System, providing stability where you need it and comfort where you want it.

