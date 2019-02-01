search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosFIRST REVIEW! Mizuno ST190 drivers & woods

FIRST REVIEW! Mizuno ST190 drivers & woods

By David Cunninghame22 January, 2019
Mizuno Mizuno ST190 Mizuno ST190G Drivers Fairway Woods Review Video

Related videos

FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver
FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver
Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck
Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up

FIRST REVIEW! Mizuno ST190 drivers & woods

By David Cunninghame22 January, 2019
Mizuno Mizuno ST190 Mizuno ST190G Drivers Fairway Woods Review Video

The ST190 drivers offer Mizuno’s lowest spin rates and incorporate every known factor in the quest to enhance ball speed and driving distance.

Mizuno’s ultra-fast Forged SP700 Ti face now boasts a lighter CORTECH structure to deliver consistently higher ball speeds, with a large carbon composite crown plus the Amplified Wave soleplate, introduced in last year’s ST180 drivers, helping to convert each additional mph into extra yards.

Find out what David Cunninghame (DC_bunkered) had to say after putting these new metalwoods through their paces.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow