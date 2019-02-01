FIRST REVIEW! Mizuno ST190 drivers & woods

The ST190 drivers offer Mizuno’s lowest spin rates and incorporate every known factor in the quest to enhance ball speed and driving distance.
Mizuno’s ultra-fast Forged SP700 Ti face now boasts a lighter CORTECH structure to deliver consistently higher ball speeds, with a large carbon composite crown plus the Amplified Wave soleplate, introduced in last year’s ST180 drivers, helping to convert each additional mph into extra yards.
Find out what David Cunninghame (DC_bunkered) had to say after putting these new metalwoods through their paces.