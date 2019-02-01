FIRST REVIEW! Mizuno ST190 drivers & woods

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

The ST190 drivers offer Mizuno’s lowest spin rates and incorporate every known factor in the quest to enhance ball speed and driving distance.



Mizuno’s ultra-fast Forged SP700 Ti face now boasts a lighter CORTECH structure to deliver consistently higher ball speeds, with a large carbon composite crown plus the Amplified Wave soleplate, introduced in last year’s ST180 drivers, helping to convert each additional mph into extra yards.

Find out what David Cunninghame (DC_bunkered) had to say after putting these new metalwoods through their paces.