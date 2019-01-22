FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver

The G410 Plus driver is taking Ping down a completely new path.

For the first time in the brand’s history we have an adjustable weight system that will allow you to dial in this driver to suit your needs.



However, don’t think for a moment that this new method of adjustability has come at the expense of forgiveness and performance. Providing golfers with an incredibly forgiving driver with massive MOI properties is Ping’s bread and butter after all.



Watch the video to see how the new G410 Plus driver, G410 fairway woods and G410 hybrids performed in the hands of our gear expert, David Cunninghame.