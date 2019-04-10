FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver

TaylorMade says that its all-new M5 & M6 drivers and their Speed Injected Twist Face takes performance to unsurpassed levels with the next generation of M technology.
The new M-series drivers push engineering boundaries like never before to offer every golfer the fastest possible driver face for more distance and supreme accuracy through new Speed Injected Twist Face technology.
Highlighting TaylorMade’s next generation of M metalwood performance are the M5 & M5 Tour drivers, designed from the sole up to be the highest-performing drivers in company history.
Complementing the M5 driver are the incredibly forgiving and high launching M6 and M6 D-Type drivers, which, like the M5, are injected to the maximum legal level of speed.
In addition to Twist Face and Speed Injected technologies, TaylorMade has also incorporated numerous additional technologies to take performance levels to unprecedented levels.
Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about the technology packed into these new drivers.