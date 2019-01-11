FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

The all-new M5 and M6 irons are TaylorMade’s the fourth and most innovative generation of its high-performance line of M series irons.

Featuring the company’s new revolutionary SPEED BRIDGE technology, the irons have been engineered to both further increase distance and enhance sound and feel.

• Introducing SPEED BRIDGE - The tech behind the TaylorMade M5 and M6 irons

Optimised for playability and forgiveness, the 2019 M5 Irons offer players an outstanding combination of distance, accuracy and feel in a refined and aesthetically pleasing shape designed for players preferring a more traditional look.

• TaylorMade M5 irons – FIRST LOOK

• TaylorMade M6 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The M6 irons, meanwhile, feature technologies designed to offer players an outstanding combination of distance, accuracy and solid feel in a forgiving, confidence-inspiring shape that is easy to hit.