FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons

By David Cunninghame07 January, 2019
TaylorMade TaylorMade M5 TaylorMade M5 irons TaylorMade M6 TaylorMade M6 irons SPEED BRIDGE New Gear Irons Review Video

The all-new M5 and M6 irons are TaylorMade’s the fourth and most innovative generation of its high-performance line of M series irons.

Featuring the company’s new revolutionary SPEED BRIDGE technology, the irons have been engineered to both further increase distance and enhance sound and feel.

• Introducing SPEED BRIDGE - The tech behind the TaylorMade M5 and M6 irons

Optimised for playability and forgiveness, the 2019 M5 Irons offer players an outstanding combination of distance, accuracy and feel in a refined and aesthetically pleasing shape designed for players preferring a more traditional look.

• TaylorMade M5 irons – FIRST LOOK

• TaylorMade M6 irons – FIRST LOOK!

The M6 irons, meanwhile, feature technologies designed to offer players an outstanding combination of distance, accuracy and solid feel in a forgiving, confidence-inspiring shape that is easy to hit.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

