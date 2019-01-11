FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons

The all-new M5 and M6 irons are TaylorMade’s the fourth and most innovative generation of its high-performance line of M series irons.
Featuring the company’s new revolutionary SPEED BRIDGE technology, the irons have been engineered to both further increase distance and enhance sound and feel.
• Introducing SPEED BRIDGE - The tech behind the TaylorMade M5 and M6 irons
Optimised for playability and forgiveness, the 2019 M5 Irons offer players an outstanding combination of distance, accuracy and feel in a refined and aesthetically pleasing shape designed for players preferring a more traditional look.
• TaylorMade M5 irons – FIRST LOOK
• TaylorMade M6 irons – FIRST LOOK!
The M6 irons, meanwhile, feature technologies designed to offer players an outstanding combination of distance, accuracy and solid feel in a forgiving, confidence-inspiring shape that is easy to hit.