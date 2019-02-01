FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

The 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls have been re-engineered from core to cover to deliver more speed and lower long game spin for more distance, while still providing the best short game control to help you shoot lower scores.

For almost 20 years, the Pro V1 has dominated the golf ball market and, with this latest edition, that run looks set to continue.

The 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x highlight the Titleist R&D and Operations teams’ relentless mission to continuously improve its best performing balls.

• Titleist unveils faster 2019 Pro V1 and Pro V1x

• Titleist dominates at Sony Open

Innovations in Titleist’s industry-leading multi-component technology and precision manufacturing process have combined to deliver the most advanced Pro V1 and Pro V1x models yet.

To deliver the improved speed and lower long game spin golfers wanted from the new models, the engineers at Titleist had to look at every aspect of the ball and determine how they could deliver the goods.

• FootJoy unleashes the Fury with latest shoe offering



Watch the video to find our why Titleist are describing these as new balls for core to cover and the performance you can expect.