FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!

By David Cunninghame13 August, 2019
Titleist Titleist 620 MB Titleist 620 CB Titleist irons Irons New Gear Review Video

Purists and shotmakers, rejoice! Titleist has just unveiled its new 620 MB and CB irons.

These new irons continue Titleist’s legacy of delivering tour-proven shot control and consummate feel in precise cavity back and muscle back forgings.

• Titleist 620 MB & CB – FIRST LOOK!

The refined profiles of the 620 irons are based on tour player feedback, with improved shaping and even smoother turf interaction, and have been matched to make for seamless transitions for the growing number of players with mixed CB and MB sets.

• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to find out how David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) got on whilst testing these stunning irons from Titleist.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

