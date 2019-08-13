FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!

New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!

Purists and shotmakers, rejoice! Titleist has just unveiled its new 620 MB and CB irons.

These new irons continue Titleist’s legacy of delivering tour-proven shot control and consummate feel in precise cavity back and muscle back forgings.

• Titleist 620 MB & CB – FIRST LOOK!



The refined profiles of the 620 irons are based on tour player feedback, with improved shaping and even smoother turf interaction, and have been matched to make for seamless transitions for the growing number of players with mixed CB and MB sets.

• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!



Watch the video to find out how David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) got on whilst testing these stunning irons from Titleist.