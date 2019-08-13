search
HomeVideosFIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!

FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!

By David Cunninghame13 August, 2019
Titleist Titleist T-Series Titleist T100 Titleist T200 Titleist T300 Titleist Max Impact Titleist irons Irons New Gear Review Video

Regardless of what you’re looking for from your next set of irons, Titleist has you covered with its all-new T-Series line-up.

The engineering ingenuity that has made Titleist the long-standing No.1 iron on the PGA Tour delivers three striking new designs that are equipped with breakthrough iron technologies to driver maximum speed and playable distance, with that pure Titleist look and feel.

• Titleist T-Series irons – FIRST LOOK!

The T100 is a new fully-forged cavity construction is balanced by co-forged, dual-density tungsten for precise distance control with exceptional stability.

Powered by all-new Max Impact technology, the T200 is the player’s distance iron, with that new tech subtly integrated into a shape that will appeal to eye of just about any golfer, even the traditionalists amongst you.

• Titleist 620 MB & CB – FIRST LOOK!

Don’t let its sleek looks fool you though. This is an absolute powerhouse of an iron that delivers heaps of speed and forgiveness.

The T300 is the out-and-out game improvement iron in the new T-Series line-up. If you are in search of maximum distance, forgiveness and an easy-to-hit, confidence inspiring iron then look no further.

• What is Titleist’s Max Impact technology and how does it work?

Watch the video to find out which of these three iron models might suit your game and why Titleist is saying the T-Series delivers a combination of power, performance, playability and feel unlike anything the brand has designed before.

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
