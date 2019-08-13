FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Regardless of what you’re looking for from your next set of irons, Titleist has you covered with its all-new T-Series line-up.

The engineering ingenuity that has made Titleist the long-standing No.1 iron on the PGA Tour delivers three striking new designs that are equipped with breakthrough iron technologies to driver maximum speed and playable distance, with that pure Titleist look and feel.



The T100 is a new fully-forged cavity construction is balanced by co-forged, dual-density tungsten for precise distance control with exceptional stability.

Powered by all-new Max Impact technology, the T200 is the player’s distance iron, with that new tech subtly integrated into a shape that will appeal to eye of just about any golfer, even the traditionalists amongst you.

Don’t let its sleek looks fool you though. This is an absolute powerhouse of an iron that delivers heaps of speed and forgiveness.

The T300 is the out-and-out game improvement iron in the new T-Series line-up. If you are in search of maximum distance, forgiveness and an easy-to-hit, confidence inspiring iron then look no further.

Watch the video to find out which of these three iron models might suit your game and why Titleist is saying the T-Series delivers a combination of power, performance, playability and feel unlike anything the brand has designed before.