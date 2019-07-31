FIRST REVIEW! Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities

How to make the most of your hybrids

Say hello to the faster, higher launching, lower spinning and more forgiving Titleist TS2 and TS3 hybrids and U-Series utility irons.

The first thing you will notice with the new hybrids is the name. Gone is the H1 and H2 branding of the 816 and 818 lines and in its place we have the TS moniker.

The name change is down to the fact that, like their big-headed counterparts, these hybrids are born from the Titleist Speed Project.

• Titleist TS Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

They combine the explosive speed and distance of the TS metalwoods with the advanced technology that has made Titleist the most played hybrids on the PGA Tour.



The U•500 and U•510, meanwhile, produce more distance than standard long irons and less spin than a hybrid to give you the confidence, control and help you need at the top end of your bag.

• Titleist launches new U-Series utility irons



These utilities boast a modern, multi-material construction that combines forged L-face technology with extreme amounts of high-density tungsten to deliver higher launch and faster ball speeds for game-changing long iron performance.

• Titleist TS1 driver – FIRST LOOK!



Watch the video to find out how David Cunninghame (DC_bunkered) got on whilst testing these new long game scoring tools from Titleist.

