search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosFIRST REVIEW! Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities

FIRST REVIEW! Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities

By David Cunninghame30 July, 2019
Titleist Titleist TS hybrids Titleist TS2 Titleist TS3 Titleist Hybrid Titleist U-Series Titleist U500 Titleist U510 Utility Club Hybrids New Gear Video

Related videos

Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review
Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review
OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver
FIRST REVIEW! Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?
REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing
Titleist 818 hybrids vs 718 T-MB: Reader testing
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
New Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x - First Look!
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
A look inside the Titleist tour truck
How to make the most of your hybrids
How to make the most of your hybrids
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day

FIRST REVIEW! Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities

By David Cunninghame30 July, 2019
Titleist Titleist TS hybrids Titleist TS2 Titleist TS3 Titleist Hybrid Titleist U-Series Titleist U500 Titleist U510 Utility Club Hybrids New Gear Video

Say hello to the faster, higher launching, lower spinning and more forgiving Titleist TS2 and TS3 hybrids and U-Series utility irons.

The first thing you will notice with the new hybrids is the name. Gone is the H1 and H2 branding of the 816 and 818 lines and in its place we  have the TS moniker.

The name change is down to the fact that, like their big-headed  counterparts, these hybrids are born from the Titleist Speed Project.

• Titleist TS Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

They combine the explosive speed and distance of the TS metalwoods with the advanced technology that has made Titleist the most played hybrids on the PGA Tour. 

The U•500 and U•510, meanwhile, produce more distance than standard long irons and less spin than a hybrid to give you the confidence, control and help you need at the top end of your bag.

• Titleist launches new U-Series utility irons

These utilities boast a modern, multi-material construction that combines forged L-face technology with extreme amounts of high-density tungsten to deliver higher launch and faster ball speeds for game-changing long iron performance.

• Titleist TS1 driver – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to find out how David Cunninghame (DC_bunkered) got on whilst testing these new long game scoring tools from Titleist.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow