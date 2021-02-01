A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

The all-new FootJoy HyperFlex is a golf shoe that is bound to divide opinion.

The good folks at FJ say they have engineered this shoe almost entirely from scratch and tuned it specifically for golf to deliver comfort, on-course performance and contemporary styling.

It’s something a little bit different from FootJoy and its design is anything but traditional.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) gives you his thoughts having taken the HyperFlex out on the golf course and let’s you know why he feels it is the perfect fit for the modern golfer.