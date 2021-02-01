A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review

search
HomeVideosA GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review

By David Cunninghame28 January, 2021
FootJoy FJ FootJoy HyperFlex BOA golf shoes Shoes Video

The all-new FootJoy HyperFlex is a golf shoe that is bound to divide opinion.

The good folks at FJ say they have engineered this shoe almost entirely from scratch and tuned it specifically for golf to deliver comfort, on-course performance and contemporary styling.

• FootJoy HyperFlex - FIRST LOOK!

• Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

It’s something a little bit different from FootJoy and its design is anything but traditional.

• AM I GOOD ENOUGH TO USE BLADES???

• Shot Scope introduces Strokes Gained upgrade

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) gives you his thoughts having taken the HyperFlex out on the golf course and let’s you know why he feels it is the perfect fit for the modern golfer.

