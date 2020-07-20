search
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?

By David Cunninghame17 July, 2020
FootJoy FootJoy Pro|SL Carbon ECCO Ecco S-Three Spikeless shoes Comparison Shoes Review Video

The FootJoy Pro|SL Carbon and Ecco S-Three are two of the standout spikeless golf shoes for 2020.

Both boast modern technologies that make these comfortable kicks excellent all-round performers.

• REVIEW - FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon

Stability, grip, comfort, style; these shoes have it all.

• Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!

Question is though, which one would you go for?

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will fill you in on why he believes these are two of the best spikeless options in 2020 and will compare them head-to-head on some key areas of performance.

