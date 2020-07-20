How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Review: Putting the FootJoy ARC SL shoe through its paces

Review: Putting the FootJoy ARC SL shoe through its paces

FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

Which Footjoy shoe should you be wearing?

G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?

G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?

The FootJoy Pro|SL Carbon and Ecco S-Three are two of the standout spikeless golf shoes for 2020.

The FootJoy Pro|SL Carbon and Ecco S-Three are two of the standout spikeless golf shoes for 2020.

Both boast modern technologies that make these comfortable kicks excellent all-round performers.



• REVIEW - FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon

Stability, grip, comfort, style; these shoes have it all.

• Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!

Question is though, which one would you go for?

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will fill you in on why he believes these are two of the best spikeless options in 2020 and will compare them head-to-head on some key areas of performance.