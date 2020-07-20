The FootJoy Pro|SL Carbon and Ecco S-Three are two of the standout spikeless golf shoes for 2020.
Both boast modern technologies that make these comfortable kicks excellent all-round performers.
• REVIEW - FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon
Stability, grip, comfort, style; these shoes have it all.
• Ecco S-Three shoes - FIRST LOOK!
Question is though, which one would you go for?
In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will fill you in on why he believes these are two of the best spikeless options in 2020 and will compare them head-to-head on some key areas of performance.