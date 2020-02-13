FootJoy’s 2020 line-up – Are these the best shoes in golf?

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

The Pro|SL, Pro|SL Carbon and Tour X are FootJoy’s new performance offerings for 2020.

How exactly do you go about making the most popular shoe in golf over the past few years better than ever before?

This is the unenviable task that FootJoy faced when it came time to design the new Pro|SL.

• REVIEW - FootJoy Pro|SL & Pro|SL Carbon

The brand spent more than 18 months to develop, test and perfect a new Pro|SL and Pro|SL Carbon in order to deliver greater traction, stability and comfort.

The Tour X, meanwhile, combines features from some of FJ’s most popular shoes in recent year to deliver max performance.

• FootJoy HydroKnit – The must have waterproof pullover



This incredibly stable golf shoe was designed with input from some of the best golfers in the world and incorporates the best qualities of Tour-S, DNA and Fury, while amplifying them with the latest performance technologies and materials to achieve the most feature-rich performance shoe in FJ’s history.

• REVIEW – Is the FootJoy Tour X the most stable golf shoe money can buy?

In this video David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) takes you through all of the technology packed into these models that makes them perhaps the best golf shoes for 2020.