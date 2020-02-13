search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosFour easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith

Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith

By bunkered.co.uk13 February, 2020
Jordan Smith Adidas Golf Winter Golf Driving Iron Play Bunker Play Putting Tuition lessons Craigielaw

Related videos

HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review
Titleist TS1 & TS4 drivers review
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
How to play the ball below your feet
How to play the ball below your feet
Get down low in bunkers
Get down low in bunkers
How to smash your driver an extra 15 yards
How to smash your driver an extra 15 yards
How to hole every 3ft putt
How to hole every 3ft putt
How to hole more putts
How to hole more putts
How to escape greenside bunkers
How to escape greenside bunkers

Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith

By bunkered.co.uk13 February, 2020
Jordan Smith Adidas Golf Winter Golf Driving Iron Play Bunker Play Putting Tuition lessons Craigielaw

In this video we meet up with Jordan Smith to get some of his quick and easy tips on how to improve your golf.

He gives us a very effective drill on how to improve your alignment with the driver so you can hit straighter drives.

• REVIEW - adidas Frostguard jacket

He also talks us through a quick and easy drill to improve your ball striking with your irons.

• Winter golf stay and play offer at Craigielaw

If you struggle to get the ball out of bunkers then you’ll want to hear Jordan’s simple way of getting the ball over a steep lip.

• adidas Golf unveils bold Collection Ø

We also got some insight into how Jordan improves his distance control and strike while on the putting green.

• adidas introduces waterproof TOUR360 XT Primeknit

Brought to you in association with adidas Golf.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow