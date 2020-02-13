Four easy ways to improve your golf game with Jordan Smith

How to smash your driver an extra 15 yards

How to play the ball below your feet

In this video we meet up with Jordan Smith to get some of his quick and easy tips on how to improve your golf.

He gives us a very effective drill on how to improve your alignment with the driver so you can hit straighter drives.



He also talks us through a quick and easy drill to improve your ball striking with your irons.



If you struggle to get the ball out of bunkers then you’ll want to hear Jordan’s simple way of getting the ball over a steep lip.



We also got some insight into how Jordan improves his distance control and strike while on the putting green.

Brought to you in association with adidas Golf.