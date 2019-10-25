In this episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 7), our four golfers receive in-depth individual lessons with Steve Johnston.

We are three months into the Epic Mission and all four have made significant progress, but there is still a lot of work left for Steve to do if they’re going to achieve all of their goals.

Ross has fixed his grip and got his hook under control but needs a little bit of help to get his swing on plane.

Darren is striping his new Callaway Rogue irons but his Epic Flash driver isn’t behaving quite as well as it should. Can Steve come to the rescue?

Gordon has worked hard on everything he has leaned so far but is still struggling with the levers in his swing. Steve is going to make sure he gets impact position spot on.

Finally, Allan needs a little bit more help with his in-to-out swing path if he’s going to get his new handicap of 28 down.



Watch the video to see how each of our four golfers got on as Steve helps them to take their swings to the next level and you might be able to pick up some useful advice as well.