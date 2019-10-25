search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosFOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)

FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)

By David Cunninghame25 October, 2019
Epic Mission Steve Johnston Callaway Callaway Golf Golf Lessons lessons Tuition Peebles Golf Club Video

Related videos

A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)
CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)

By David Cunninghame25 October, 2019
Epic Mission Steve Johnston Callaway Callaway Golf Golf Lessons lessons Tuition Peebles Golf Club Video

In this episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 7), our four golfers receive in-depth individual lessons with Steve Johnston.

We are three months into the Epic Mission and all four have made significant progress, but there is still a lot of work left for Steve to do if they’re going to achieve all of their goals.

• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

Ross has fixed his grip and got his hook under control but needs a little bit of help to get his swing on plane.

Darren is striping his new Callaway Rogue irons but his Epic Flash driver isn’t behaving quite as well as it should. Can Steve come to the rescue?

• MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)

Gordon has worked hard on everything he has leaned so far but is still struggling with the levers in his swing. Steve is going to make sure he gets impact position spot on.

Finally, Allan needs a little bit more help with his in-to-out swing path if he’s going to get his new handicap of 28 down.

• A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)

Watch the video to see how each of our four golfers got on as Steve helps them to take their swings to the next level and you might be able to pick up some useful advice as well.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Maintaining a strong dynamic loft at impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow