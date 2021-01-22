search
HomeVideosHAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400

HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400

By David Cunninghame22 January, 2021
Ping PING G425 PING G425 irons PING G410 Ping G400 Ping irons Game Improvement Irons Review Video

When it comes time to test a new PING game improvement iron our expectations are always very high.

That is because so often in the past the engineers at PING have knocked it out the park with its G designs, providing all of the distance, forgiveness and control that mid and high handicappers need to shoot lower scores. 

• PING G425 irons – FIRST LOOK!

• REVIEW – The PING G425 drivers are 'dependable yet brilliant'

• Check out the G425 fairways, hybrids & crossover

Our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) tests the brand-new G425 irons in this video, comparing them with their G410 and G400 predecessors to see what improvements PING has made for 2021.

