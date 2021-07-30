HAS TITLEIST MADE BIG IMPROVEMENTS? | T-Series irons review

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!





Titleist has just released its new T-Series irons for 2021 and they're exactly what you'd expect, exceptional performance and stunning looks.



They have every level of golfer covered from pure ball strikers to those needing maximum help, and everything in between. But which iron suits your game?

David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) was lucky enough to test them out on the range at Gleneagles. Find out which is best for his game and, most importantly, discover which model will suit you.