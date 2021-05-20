search
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?

By David Cunninghame19 May, 2021
Cobra putters Cobra KING Vintage Sport-45 Cobra KING Vintage Nova Cobra KING Vintage Stingray Cobra KING GrandSport-35 Cobra KING SuperNova Cobra KING Agera COBRA KING Vintage putters Cobra KING 3D Printed putters

Cobra has launched a full line of new putters for 2021 - and they're sensational!

The groundbreaking 3D design that we first saw in 2020 has been refined, and perfected with the new GrandSporty, SuperNova, and Agera models. 

• COBRA 3D Printed putters – FIRST LOOK!

• COBRA Vintage putters – FIRST LOOK!

Cobra has also released a vintage line for golfers who prefer a more traditional design, but with a modern twist. 

In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) tests out each model to see if they live up to the hype. 

Is Cobra heading to the top of the putter market? Watch the video to find out...

