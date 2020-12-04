search
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam02 December, 2020
Golf Lessons sloping lies awkward lies Uphill Lie downhill lie Golf drills

Sloping lies deserve a lot of respect!

If played incorrectly, you could find yourself in the most punishing areas of the golf course.

But what most golfers don’t know is the technique needed for these shots is only marginally different from their normal swing.

With a few simple adjustments, you’ll conquer the most severe uphill/downhill lies and have the ball fizzing towards the target!

