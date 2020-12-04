HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED

Sloping lies deserve a lot of respect!
If played incorrectly, you could find yourself in the most punishing areas of the golf course.
* Tony Clark Golf Tips: How to get the perfect grip
* Ben Craggs - How to build confidence in your golf game
* AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
But what most golfers don’t know is the technique needed for these shots is only marginally different from their normal swing.
With a few simple adjustments, you’ll conquer the most severe uphill/downhill lies and have the ball fizzing towards the target!