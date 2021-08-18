HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?

Renowned for their ‘Out of the Box Comfort,” Skechers shoes have soared in popularity in recent years.
Not only that, the GO GOLF 2021 collection has a plethora options for golfers to choose from, with the each design infused with innovative performance technologies to ensure that your shoes perform to the highest level.
• THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
• Skechers unveils 2021 GO GOLF footwear collection
David Cunninghame headed to Muckhart Golf Club with three bunkered readers to put Skechers’ latest models to the test.