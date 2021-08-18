search
HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?

HOW COMFY ARE SKECHERS GOLF SHOES?

By bunkered.co.uk14 August, 2021
Skechers Skechers 2021 skechers max sport skechers elite tour sl Skechers Go Golf muckhart golf club Video

Renowned for their ‘Out of the Box Comfort,” Skechers shoes have soared in popularity in recent years.

Not only that, the GO GOLF 2021 collection has a plethora options for golfers to choose from, with the each design infused with innovative performance technologies to ensure that your shoes perform to the highest level.

• THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1

• Skechers unveils 2021 GO GOLF footwear collection

David Cunninghame headed to Muckhart Golf Club with three bunkered readers to put Skechers’ latest models to the test.

