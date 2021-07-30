HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?

The new T-Series irons from Titleist perform exceptionally well on the range..but what about on the golf course?
To find out, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) took to the Centenary course at Gleneagles to test out the distance control and shot shaping abilities of the entire line-up.
Watch the video and discover what is on offer with each of the four T-Series models, as well as the U•505 and T200 utility irons.