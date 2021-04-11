search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?

By bunkered.co.uk09 April, 2021
Big Bertha Callaway Epic MAX LS Callaway Drivers Callaway Drivers Video

How far has Callaway's driver technology come in 30 years?

To find out, David (@D_Cunninghame) and Cameron (@cameronadamgolf) headed to the course to pit the original Big bertha of 1991, against Callaway's latest distance machine, the Epic Max LS.

• REVIEW – Callaway Epic drivers

• Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review

Both drivers were put through the wringer, testing distance, feel, shot shaping ability and trajectory.

If you thought the answers would be obvious, you're in for a few surprises. 

