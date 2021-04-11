HOW MUCH HAVE CALLAWAY DRIVERS CHANGED IN 30 YEARS?

How far has Callaway's driver technology come in 30 years?
To find out, David (@D_Cunninghame) and Cameron (@cameronadamgolf) headed to the course to pit the original Big bertha of 1991, against Callaway's latest distance machine, the Epic Max LS.
• REVIEW – Callaway Epic drivers
• Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review
Both drivers were put through the wringer, testing distance, feel, shot shaping ability and trajectory.
If you thought the answers would be obvious, you're in for a few surprises.