HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

By bunkered.co.uk25 August, 2020
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

By bunkered.co.uk25 August, 2020
Epic Mission Callaway Callaway Golf Steve Johnston Golf Lessons lessons Tuition Peebles Golf Club Video

In the final episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 9) we find out whether or not it was mission accomplished for our four golfers.

The Mission was quite simple. Take four golfers, over a period of four months and see if it was possible to make them better players with the help of PGA Professional Steve Johnston and the latest Callaway equipment.

• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

• FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)

• HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)

Watch the video to see Gordon, Darren. Ross and Allen’s final lessons with Steve and just how far their respective golf games have come in such a short period of time.

