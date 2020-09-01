HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?

In the final episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 9) we find out whether or not it was mission accomplished for our four golfers.

The Mission was quite simple. Take four golfers, over a period of four months and see if it was possible to make them better players with the help of PGA Professional Steve Johnston and the latest Callaway equipment.



Watch the video to see Gordon, Darren. Ross and Allen’s final lessons with Steve and just how far their respective golf games have come in such a short period of time.