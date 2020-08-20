search
HomeVideosHOW TO CHOOSE THE CORRECT DRIVER SHAFT – KBS 70g Tour X-flex vs 40g A-flex

HOW TO CHOOSE THE CORRECT DRIVER SHAFT – KBS 70g Tour X-flex vs 40g A-flex

By David Cunninghame20 August, 2020
KBS KBS shafts KBS TD Graphite SGGT Shafts Review Video

The world of driver shafts can be a very confusing place.

There are so many different weights, flexes, kickpoints, models and manufacturers to choose from that it is hard to know where to begin.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame)will try and help clear things up for you as he puts KBS’ TD Graphite Wood shaft to the test.

• KBS launches first ever driver shaft

For this test he chose KBS’s first driver/fairway wood option thanks to the sheer wealth of options available and the excellent mid-launch / low-spin performance it delivers.

Kbs Td 1

One of the most innovative golf shaft companies, and the go-to choice for many of the world’s top-50 golfers, KBS now offers 25 different shafts through the bag with the KBS TD Graphite wood shaft offering the same feel, efficiency and playability as its wide-ranging iron, wedge, hybrid and putter shafts.

Find out more about KBS here.

Each and every KBS shaft is designed to fit the broadest range of golfers - from global stars to accomplished amateurs and even juniors.

• What is kickpoint in a golf shaft?

To carry out the test David visited SGGT – Tour Performance Fitting Studios in Edinburgh.

This state-of-the-art facility is one of, if not the finest custom fitting facility in Scotland, making it the ideal location for such an in-depth test into drivers shafts.

Find out more about SGGT here.

Watch the video to find out how switching flex and weight can impact driver performance and what happens when David goes from one end of the weight and flex spectrum to the other.

