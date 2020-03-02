search
HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)

By bunkered.co.uk02 March, 2020
Bob Vokey Vokey SM8 Titleist Short Game Custom Fitting Vokey wedges Video

Who better to tell you which wedges you should have in your bag than legendary master craftsman Bob Vokey?

Bob has been crafting wedges for over half a century and has more experience than just about anyone else in the business.

• Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

His exceptional designs have been praised by many of the world’s greatest golfers, past and present.

• New Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

In this first installment of our new four-part Bob Vokey Masterclass, Bob demonstrates his fitting process and talks us through his all new SM8 wedge line-up.

• Bob Vokey Q&A: "I'm still searching for that perfect wedge"

With 6 grind options and a variety of lofts to choose from, Bob narrows it down to which wedge would be best suited to your game.

You’ll also get a formula for consistent distance control with Bob's recommended loft gapping setup.

