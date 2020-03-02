HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)

Who better to tell you which wedges you should have in your bag than legendary master craftsman Bob Vokey?
Bob has been crafting wedges for over half a century and has more experience than just about anyone else in the business.
His exceptional designs have been praised by many of the world’s greatest golfers, past and present.
In this first installment of our new four-part Bob Vokey Masterclass, Bob demonstrates his fitting process and talks us through his all new SM8 wedge line-up.
With 6 grind options and a variety of lofts to choose from, Bob narrows it down to which wedge would be best suited to your game.
You’ll also get a formula for consistent distance control with Bob's recommended loft gapping setup.