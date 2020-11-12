HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

Increasing your distance off the tee brings endless benefits to your game.
You can take advantage of par-5s, you can hit it closer with your approach shots and you can take on those longer par-4s with no fear.
Not to mention the bragging rights which come with knocking it past your playing partners by 20 yards.
bunkered’s own PGA professional, Cameron Adam (@cameronadamgolf), has the swing change which could help you achieve all that, and with minimal effort.
Turn those hips, pull the trigger, and take the golf course apart!