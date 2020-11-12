search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosHOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam11 November, 2020
Golf Lessons long driving golf coaching Golf drills Driving Distance

Related videos

A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED
A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED
IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy
An instant fix for every golfer's slice! | IMG Academy
An instant fix for every golfer's slice! | IMG Academy
How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy
How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)

HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam11 November, 2020
Golf Lessons long driving golf coaching Golf drills Driving Distance

Increasing your distance off the tee brings endless benefits to your game.

You can take advantage of par-5s, you can hit it closer with your approach shots and you can take on those longer par-4s with no fear.

Not to mention the bragging rights which come with knocking it past your playing partners by 20 yards.

* A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED

* 6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF

* HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

bunkered’s own PGA professional, Cameron Adam (@cameronadamgolf), has the swing change which could help you achieve all that, and with minimal effort.

Turn those hips, pull the trigger, and take the golf course apart!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow