How to play Bingo Bango Bongo

How to play Bingo Bango Bongo

By bunkered.co.uk03 November, 2021
Bingo Bango Bongo Golf formats Rules of Golf Video Fun stuff Golf Game

It's probably one of the strangest golf formats you've ever heard of, but it can be one of the funnest if you know how to play it right.

In this video, David (@d_cunninghame) explains how you can implement this game as a fun side bet during your round. He also takes on Cammy (@cameronadamgolf) in a 6 hole match so you can see how it works on the course.

• STABLEFORD - HOW DOES IT WORK?

• THE CORRECT WAY TO REPAIR A PITCH MARK

Matches with your friends will never be the same once you've learned how to play Bingo Bango Bongo!

