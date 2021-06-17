search
HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO

By bunkered.co.uk17 June, 2021
David Law Golf Lessons Wilson Golf range drills Warm-Up Golf Tips

Have you ever wondered how a tour professional prepares for a round golf?

Have you ever wondered how a tour professional prepares for a round golf? 

Well wonder no more. In this video, European Tour winner David Law takes us through his entire warm up routine at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre. 

• Wilson's fresh cart and carry bags for 2021

Watch and see what details you can take away and apply to your own game and pre-round rituals.

• Wilson D9 driver review

As the saying goes, by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail. Let’s make sure that isn’t the case anymore

