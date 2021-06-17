HOW TO WARM UP FOR A ROUND OF GOLF LIKE A TOUR PRO

Have you ever wondered how a tour professional prepares for a round golf?
Well wonder no more. In this video, European Tour winner David Law takes us through his entire warm up routine at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.
Watch and see what details you can take away and apply to your own game and pre-round rituals.
As the saying goes, by failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail. Let’s make sure that isn’t the case anymore