Angus Carrick claimed victory at the 2021 Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship, the premier event on Scotland’s amateur golf calendar.

bunkered's very own David Cunninghame decided to take Angus on in a match around Gullane Golf Club's No.3 course.

Watch the video to see if David can give the best men’s amateur golfer in Scotland in 2021 a run for his money.

Learn more about Gullane Golf Club here - https://www.gullanegolfclub.co.uk/