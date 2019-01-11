Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

In this video we get a behind the scenes look at Mizuno’s European Tour Truck.
Matt McIsaac, one of Mizuno’s European Tour technicians, runs us through the daily routine of life on-board the truck and shows us how he and his colleagues help some of the bets players in the world perform to their very best.
We also get to grips with Mizuno’s latest JPX919 irons, while one lucky competition winner receives his very own Mizuno custom fitting.
Watch the video to learn more about the Tour Truck, Mizuno’s DNA fitting process and the brand’s latest irons.