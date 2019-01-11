search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosInside the Mizuno Tour Truck

Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

By David Cunninghame07 January, 2019
Mizuno Mizuno JPX919 Mizuno MP-18 Mizuno Tour Truck Mizuno irons Mizuno DNA Custom Fitting Irons Video

Related videos

FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
TaylorMade P760 irons review
TaylorMade P760 irons review
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
First Look: Titleist National Fitting Centre
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck

By David Cunninghame07 January, 2019
Mizuno Mizuno JPX919 Mizuno MP-18 Mizuno Tour Truck Mizuno irons Mizuno DNA Custom Fitting Irons Video

In this video we get a behind the scenes look at Mizuno’s European Tour Truck.

Matt McIsaac, one of Mizuno’s European Tour technicians, runs us through the daily routine of life on-board the truck and shows us how he and his colleagues help some of the bets players in the world perform to their very best.

• Unlock your potential with the new Mizuno JPX919 irons

• Mizuno JPX919 irons review – which model is right for you?

We also get to grips with Mizuno’s latest JPX919 irons, while one lucky competition winner receives his very own Mizuno custom fitting.

• Review - Mizuno MP-18 range

Watch the video to learn more about the Tour Truck, Mizuno’s DNA fitting process and the brand’s latest irons.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Hold your finish to improve your discipline
Watch
See all videos right arrow