FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)

FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)

HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)

HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)

How to hit the golf ball straighter in just 2 MINUTES!

How to hit the golf ball straighter in just 2 MINUTES!

This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!

This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!

A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing

A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing

The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs

The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs

THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE EASY WAY TO HIT A DRAW | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE EASY WAY TO HIT A FADE | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy

How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy

An instant fix for every golfer's slice! | IMG Academy

An instant fix for every golfer's slice! | IMG Academy

HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy

How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy

THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED

IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED

A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO GAIN 20 YARDS OFF THE TEE | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED

HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED

4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods

4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods

THE CORRECT WAY TO REPAIR A PITCH MARK

THE CORRECT WAY TO REPAIR A PITCH MARK

HOW TO PLAY BUNKER SHOTS LIKE A PRO

HOW TO PLAY BUNKER SHOTS LIKE A PRO

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the best ball strikers in the world.

The Englishman has been lauded as a future major champion, recently breaking the 10 million dollar mark in career earnings on the PGA Tour.

• How Hideki Matsuyama won his first major

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Our resident PGA Professional, Cameron (@cameronadamgolf) breaks down his swing.