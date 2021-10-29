IS IT TIME TO ORDER NEW WEDGES? - TaylorMade MG3 review

The pros will often go through five or six sets of wedges per season, but how often should you be looking to freshen up your short game arsenal?
To answer this question, our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take the all-new TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges out for a spin, comparing them with some well-worn MG2 designs.
• TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges – FIRST LOOK!
• TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver – FIRST LOOK!
Watch the video as he plays all of the shots you will face with your wedges, while examining just how big an impact a fresh design and fresh grooves can make.