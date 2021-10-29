IS IT TIME TO ORDER NEW WEDGES? - TaylorMade MG3 review

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response

WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response

AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

The pros will often go through five or six sets of wedges per season, but how often should you be looking to freshen up your short game arsenal?

To answer this question, our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take the all-new TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges out for a spin, comparing them with some well-worn MG2 designs.

• TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

• TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video as he plays all of the shots you will face with your wedges, while examining just how big an impact a fresh design and fresh grooves can make.