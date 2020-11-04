Stewart Golf has added another machine to its award-winning range by introducing the all-new Q Follow.
This ultra-premium bit of kit was conceived, designed, and handbuilt at the company’s Gloucestershire headquarters, with Stewart Golf describing it as 'the world’s most compact follow trolley.'
It boasts a wealth of brilliant of features and technologies, but the question is, is it a worthwhile investment?
Well to find out, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) headed to Ellesmere Golf Club to put Stewart Golf's latest creation to the test.
Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about the Q Follow and DC's opinion.