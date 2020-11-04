search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosIS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review

IS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review

By David Cunninghame04 November, 2020
Stewart Golf Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolleys Trolleys Review Video

Related videos

Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
REVIEWED: Golfstream Vision electric trolley
REVIEWED: Golfstream Vision electric trolley
PowaKaddy Compact C2i & FW7s GPS review
PowaKaddy Compact C2i & FW7s GPS review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review

IS THIS £1,749 TROLLEY WORTH THE MONEY??? - Stewart Golf Q Follow review

By David Cunninghame04 November, 2020
Stewart Golf Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolleys Trolleys Review Video

Stewart Golf has added another machine to its award-winning range by introducing the all-new Q Follow.

This ultra-premium bit of kit was conceived, designed, and handbuilt at the company’s Gloucestershire headquarters, with Stewart Golf describing it as 'the world’s most compact follow trolley.'

• Read David's in-depth Q Follow review

It boasts a wealth of brilliant of features and technologies, but the question is, is it a worthwhile investment?

• Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!

Well to find out, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) headed to Ellesmere Golf Club to put Stewart Golf's latest creation to the test.

• Stewart Golf unveils innovative new HottMitt

Watch the video to find out everything you need to know about the Q Follow and DC's opinion.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get your swing on a better plane
Watch
play button
Don’t de-loft your clubface
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow