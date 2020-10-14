Is this a cheaper and better ball??? – Vice Golf balls review

Vice Golf is the German golf company that likes to do things a little differently.
Over the past few years the direct-to-consumer brand’s golf balls have soared in popularity thanks to their low prices and promises of brilliant all-round performance.
• Vice Golf 2020 ball line-up explained
The question is, do these balls live up to the hyper?
• Vice unveils eye-catching Pro Soft Hue golf balls
We for 2020,Vice has decided to once again up its game with the introduction of five re-engineered models that will cater for every kind of golfer, all while not breaking the bank.
• The Callaway Big Bertha REVA range caters specifically for women
Watch as David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts the Pro Plus, Pro, Pro Soft, Tour and Drive golf balls to the test.