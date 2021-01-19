search
HomeVideosIS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review

IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review

By David Cunninghame18 January, 2021
Callaway Callaway Epic Speed Callaway Epic MAX LS Callaway Epic MAX Review Video New Gear Drivers

Callaway’s new Epic drivers have been engineered to be fast… VERY FAST.

Callaway, one of the game’s best at producing fast drivers, is promising another huge leap in speed thanks to its new Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame.

• Callaway Epic Speed, Epic MAX & EPIC MAX LS drivers – FIRST LOOK!

By applying Artificial Intelligence, this new structure improves stability in the horizontal and torsional direction as well. The result, according to Callaway, is exceptional ball speeds across the entire face.

• Callaway Epic Speed & Epic MAX fairways – FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway Apex 21 irons – FIRST LOOK!

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will put these claims to the test as he takes the all-new Epic Speed, Epic MAX and Epic MAX LS drivers out on the golf course.

