Callaway’s new Epic drivers have been engineered to be fast… VERY FAST.
Callaway, one of the game’s best at producing fast drivers, is promising another huge leap in speed thanks to its new Jailbreak A.I. Speed Frame.
By applying Artificial Intelligence, this new structure improves stability in the horizontal and torsional direction as well. The result, according to Callaway, is exceptional ball speeds across the entire face.
In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will put these claims to the test as he takes the all-new Epic Speed, Epic MAX and Epic MAX LS drivers out on the golf course.