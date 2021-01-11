search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosIS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review

IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review

By David Cunninghame11 January, 2021
Ping PING G425 PING G425 drivers PING G425 MAX PING G425 LST PING G425 SFT Drivers Video

Related videos

6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
G710 vs G410 vs i500 – Which PING iron is longest?
PING G410 irons review
PING G410 irons review
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver
FIRST REVIEW! Ping G410 Plus driver
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M4 driver review
TaylorMade M4 driver review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Bubba Watson: Why is his Ping G driver pink?
Bubba Watson: Why is his Ping G driver pink?

IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review

By David Cunninghame11 January, 2021
Ping PING G425 PING G425 drivers PING G425 MAX PING G425 LST PING G425 SFT Drivers Video

PING is looking to make your life off the tee as easy as possible with the introduction of its brilliant new G425 driver line-up.

The goal for PING when engineering these new big sticks was to provide golfers with greater forgiveness, more distance, improved consistency with every swing, better models to choose from and expanded custom fitting capabilities.

• PING G425 drivers – FIRST LOOK

• REVIEW – Is the PING G425 the perfect game improvement iron?

• PING G425 irons – FIRST LOOK!

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will run you through all of the latest technology packed in the G425 drivers and give his thoughts on how they performed.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Swing with more arm speed
Callaway
play button
Work on your body rotation
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow