IS THIS THE MOST FORGIVING DRIVER EVER??? - PING G425 review

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?

THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?

PING is looking to make your life off the tee as easy as possible with the introduction of its brilliant new G425 driver line-up.

The goal for PING when engineering these new big sticks was to provide golfers with greater forgiveness, more distance, improved consistency with every swing, better models to choose from and expanded custom fitting capabilities.



• PING G425 drivers – FIRST LOOK

• REVIEW – Is the PING G425 the perfect game improvement iron?

• PING G425 irons – FIRST LOOK!

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will run you through all of the latest technology packed in the G425 drivers and give his thoughts on how they performed.