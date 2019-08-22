MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)

search
By David Cunninghame22 August, 2019
In this episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 5), our four golfers receive a short game master-class from Steve Johnston.

Steve will help each of them perfect three crucial shots around the green; the chip, high flop and bunker shot.

• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

They will also have the right tools for the job as they get their hands on the latest Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges with Groove-in-Groove technology. 

• WATCH - EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)

Watch the video to see how each of our four golfers got on as Steve helps them to improve their chances of getting up and down more often.

