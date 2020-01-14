MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???

Callaway says MAVRIK is the finest combination of distance, forgiveness, consistency and feel it has ever built in a driver.
Let’s put that to the test.
• Callaway MAVRIK Drivers – FIRST LOOK!
David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) takes the new MAVRIK and MAVRIK Sub Zero drivers out onto the course, pitting them against last year’s brilliant Epic Flash models.
• Callaway MAVRIK irons - FIRST LOOK!
Watch the video to see the results of his launch monitor and on course testing, plus his thoughts on the performance, sound, feel and aesthetics.