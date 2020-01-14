search
HomeVideosMAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???

MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???

By David Cunninghame14 January, 2020
Callaway Callaway MAVRIK Callaway Epic Flash Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Review Video

Callaway says MAVRIK is the finest combination of distance, forgiveness, consistency and feel it has ever built in a driver.

Let’s put that to the test.

• Callaway MAVRIK Drivers – FIRST LOOK!

David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) takes the new MAVRIK and MAVRIK Sub Zero drivers out onto the course, pitting them against last year’s brilliant Epic Flash models.

• Callaway MAVRIK irons - FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to see the results of his launch monitor and on course testing, plus his thoughts on the performance, sound, feel and aesthetics.

