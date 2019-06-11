search
HomeVideosMISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2019
Epic Mission Callaway Steve Johnston St Andrews Links Golf Academy Callaway Epic Flash lessons Tuition Video

4 Golfers
4 Months
1 Epic Mission

Welcome to bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

The mission is quite simple: To help each of these four become a better golfer in just four months.

Their guide over the next four months will be PGA professional Steve Johnston.

• Callaway Apex 19 irons - FIRST LOOK!

With his incredible knowledge of the game and coaching expertise, Steve will attempt to help each of the four improve their golf.

In this first episode we meet our four participants and find out from Steve just how tough a task this mission is going to be.

• Callaway Chrome Soft X – Now with Triple Track Technology

Over the next four months we will follow Allan, Darren, Gordon and Ross in their mission to become better golfers, documenting the journey in a series of videos and we hope that along the way you are able to pick up some useful advice that will help you out on the golf course as well.

