MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

4 Golfers

4 Months

1 Epic Mission

Welcome to bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf.

The mission is quite simple: To help each of these four become a better golfer in just four months.

Their guide over the next four months will be PGA professional Steve Johnston.

With his incredible knowledge of the game and coaching expertise, Steve will attempt to help each of the four improve their golf.

In this first episode we meet our four participants and find out from Steve just how tough a task this mission is going to be.

Over the next four months we will follow Allan, Darren, Gordon and Ross in their mission to become better golfers, documenting the journey in a series of videos and we hope that along the way you are able to pick up some useful advice that will help you out on the golf course as well.