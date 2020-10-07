search
HomeVideosMIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?

MIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?

By bunkered.co.uk01 October, 2020
Mizuno JPX921 Mizuno Irons New Gear Equipment Review Videos Watch

Everybody knows that Mizuno makes some of the best irons in golf - these, though, may be the finest pieces of work ever to launch from the Japanese brand's production line.

Say hello to JPX921, a stunning new series of precision engineered irons designed to cater for every golfer.

There are four distinct irons to choose from, each of which has been developed alongside Mizuno's comprehensive custom-fitting programme to deliver pure performance and help you get the very most

from your game.

• Introducing the Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi

• Mizuno ES21 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

Question is, which one is right for you? Our gear guru David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) has put them through their paces to see how they perform and find out who might benefit most from each one.

Check out his review of the Mizuno JPX921 range now.

