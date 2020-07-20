Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

At the start of 2020, we saw Mizuno release its new ST200 drivers.

The Japanese irons specialist will probably be the first to admit that it wasn’t quite at the races with some of its driver designs a few years back.



• Mizuno ST200 Drivers - FIRST LOOK!



However, since the introduction of the ST180 line-up in 2018 the brand has really upped its game and, with the ST200, we have Mizzy’s pièce de résistance.



• Mizuno RB566 & RB566V golf balls – FIRST LOOK!

It looks sensational, sounds fantastic and performs as well as any other driver on the market.

In this video you will find out just how far Mizuno has come over the past five years or so as David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) pits the ST200 against his old JPX850.

• The best drivers to cure your slice in 2020

He also details all of the technology packed into the ST200 and its ST200G and ST200X counterparts.