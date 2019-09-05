Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY

If you are looking for a new electric trolley and cart bag then this is the video for you.

The Motocaddy S1 has received a significant upgrade for the 2019 season, while maintaining the reliable construction and signature frame design that has made so incredibly popular.

The S1 combines modernised styling and eye-catching graphics with a new high-resolution, sunlight friendly LCD screen – like the one used on the compact-folding M-Series range - offering nine-speeds, plus advanced battery meter and speed indicator and a new super-lightweight Lithium battery that can be left in the battery tray for charging and transportation.

The new Pro-Series bag, meanwhile, is not only 20% lighter than previous models but is packed with a wide-range of premium features including nine spacious pockets – the most in the Motocaddy range – and easy-access carry handles ensuring effortless lifting on and off the trolley.

Watch the video to find out what David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) had to say after testing both of these brilliant products from the leading trolley and bag manufacturer.



