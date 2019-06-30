search
Motocaddy Z1 & AquaFLEX REVIEW & GIVEAWAY

Motocaddy Z1 & AquaFLEX REVIEW & GIVEAWAY

By David Cunninghame28 June, 2019
Motocaddy Motocaddy Z1 Motocaddy AquaFLEX Motocaddy Trolleys Motocaddy Bags Review Competition Video

In the market for a new push trolley and golf bag? This is the video for you!

The Z1 is Motocaddy’s newest entry-level model and is one of the best value for money options on the market for those of you looking for a new push trolley thanks to its wide-ranging features.

• Motocaddy unveils three new trolleys for the 2019 season

The AqauFLEX, meanwhile, is a versatile dual-purpose stand bag that has also been designed to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley.

• Motocaddy reveals innovative AquaFLEX stand bag

Watch the video to find out what David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) had to say after testing both of these brilliant products from the leading trolley and bag manufacturer.

• Motocaddy Cube Connect: The first GPS push trolley

To be in with your chance of winning the Z1 featured in this video, all you have to do is head over to the bunkeredonline YouTube channel and like and subscribe. It is as simple as that.

The winner will be selected on 26/7/19.

