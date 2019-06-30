Motocaddy Z1 & AquaFLEX REVIEW & GIVEAWAY

In the market for a new push trolley and golf bag? This is the video for you!



The Z1 is Motocaddy’s newest entry-level model and is one of the best value for money options on the market for those of you looking for a new push trolley thanks to its wide-ranging features.



The AqauFLEX, meanwhile, is a versatile dual-purpose stand bag that has also been designed to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley.



Watch the video to find out what David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) had to say after testing both of these brilliant products from the leading trolley and bag manufacturer.



The winner will be selected on 26/7/19.