NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Is the SIM family of drivers the shape of things to come?

Well, TaylorMade certainly thinks so.

TM’s new driver line-up looks unlike anything we have seen from the brand before, utilising aerodynamic shaping and unconventional geometry to take performance to the next level.

• TaylorMade SIM drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Now, the first thing you will notice with these new drivers is the somewhat unusual, asymmetric sole design.

Like the M6 from 2019, we have an Inertia Generator, but this one looks a bit skewwhiff.



• TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!



That apparent misalignment is one of the keys to the incredible performance SIM has to offer.



• TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video and let David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) talk you through the abundance of advanced technologies packed into the SIM driver heads and how they will deliver all-round performance.