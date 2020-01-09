search
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

By David Cunninghame07 January, 2020
TaylorMade TaylorMade SIM TaylorMade SIM MAX TaylorMade SIM MAX•D TaylorMade SIM drivers Drivers New Gear Video

Is the SIM family of drivers the shape of things to come?

Well, TaylorMade certainly thinks so.

TM’s new driver line-up looks unlike anything we have seen from the brand before, utilising aerodynamic shaping and unconventional geometry to take performance to the next level.

• TaylorMade SIM drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Now, the first thing you will notice with these new drivers is the somewhat unusual, asymmetric sole design.

Like the M6 from 2019, we have an Inertia Generator, but this one looks a bit skewwhiff.

• TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

That apparent misalignment is one of the keys to the incredible performance SIM has to offer.

• TaylorMade SIM fairways & rescue - FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video and let David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) talk you through the abundance of advanced technologies packed into the SIM driver heads and how they will deliver all-round performance.

