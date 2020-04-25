OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them

Everybody knows that modern drivers go a whole lot further than drivers from 'back in the day'... but just how much further?

That's what we decided to try and find out in this latest video.

Our man David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) puts the most recent TaylorMade driver, the SIM, up against the very first driver the company ever produced, the TaylorMade Original One, or 'Pittsburgh Persimmon' as it was fondly known.

• PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey vs TaylorMade

• The best-looking new club of 2020

He puts them both through their paces on a launch monitor before taking them out on the the course.

How do the two compare? Watch the video to find out...