OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

Everybody knows that modern drivers go a whole lot further than drivers from 'back in the day'... but just how much further?
That's what we decided to try and find out in this latest video.
Our man David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) puts the most recent TaylorMade driver, the SIM, up against the very first driver the company ever produced, the TaylorMade Original One, or 'Pittsburgh Persimmon' as it was fondly known.
He puts them both through their paces on a launch monitor before taking them out on the the course.
How do the two compare? Watch the video to find out...