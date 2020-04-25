search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosOLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

By bunkered.co.uk25 April, 2020
TaylorMade taylormade drivers TaylorMade SIM drivers TaylorMade Original One Drivers Gear Equipment Videos Watch

Related videos

14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade P760 irons review
TaylorMade P760 irons review
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
TaylorMade GAPR review – Which one will suit you best?
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M4 driver review
TaylorMade M4 driver review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Shot Scope V2 review
Shot Scope V2 review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Introducing... "The Blockbuster Deal"
Introducing... "The Blockbuster Deal"
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One

By bunkered.co.uk25 April, 2020
TaylorMade taylormade drivers TaylorMade SIM drivers TaylorMade Original One Drivers Gear Equipment Videos Watch

Everybody knows that modern drivers go a whole lot further than drivers from 'back in the day'... but just how much further?

That's what we decided to try and find out in this latest video.

Our man David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) puts the most recent TaylorMade driver, the SIM, up against the very first driver the company ever produced, the TaylorMade Original One, or 'Pittsburgh Persimmon' as it was fondly known.

• PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey vs TaylorMade

• The best-looking new club of 2020

He puts them both through their paces on a launch monitor before taking them out on the the course.

How do the two compare? Watch the video to find out...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Maintaining your spine angle
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow