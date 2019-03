How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Just how far has technology advanced when it comes to long iron design in the last two decades?

In this video David Cunninghame finds out by comparing Titleist’s latest 718 T-MB utility iron against a Titleist DCI 1-iron that is over 20 years old.



Watch the video to see what he had to say after testing each of these irons, both on the golf course and using his SkyTrak launch monitor.



It’s going to be an interesting battle between these two.